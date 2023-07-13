The 32-year-old lawyer registered with the China Marrow Donor programme on her son’s birthday in 2020 and received the call to donate at the start of this year. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Maybe he is my third child’: mother of 2 in China insists on bone marrow donation to save boy, 5, despite her severe anaemia, inspiring many online

  • Brave mother needed six months of blood treatment to stave off danger to her own health before making donation
  • On day of procedure, her husband and two children were at her bedside in support as she helped save someone else’s little boy

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 13 Jul, 2023

