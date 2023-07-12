Customs officers in China were in for a slippery shock when they stopped a woman at a border-crossing point and found five live snakes stuffed inside her bra. Photo: SCMP composite/ Huanggang Customs Department
‘Strange body shape’: China customs makes reptile round-up after finding 5 live snakes stuffed in stockings inside bra of ‘weird’ looking woman
- Eagle-eyed officers at Shenzhen-Hong Kong crossing point stop suspicious-looking woman and find five live snakes wrapped inside her bra
- The reptiles, native to the US, were stuffed inside stockings in slippery bid to evade detection
