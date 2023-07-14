A man in China missing his wife after her death from illness a year ago tries to hand out his life savings but passers-by refuse to take the money in a video shared online. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
‘Everything is meaningless’: grieving Chinese widower, 67, distraught over losing wife tries to give away US$92,000 to passers-by who return money

  • Man says life has lost its meaning without wife as he throws cash at passers-by
  • No-one takes his money, police called as daughter says she will spend more time with her dad

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 14 Jul, 2023

