A woman in China with an unconventional “grunge” look has received online praise after telling how she turned up at a formal family dinner and her style was welcomed by young and old relatives alike. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Very tolerant of me’: style of Chinese woman with blue hair, lip piercing and black lipstick embraced by relatives at family dinner, backed online
- Woman sports blue hair, a nail in her lip and black lipstick at family gathering and is a hit with young and old alike
- Support for look is overwhelming on social media, but one online observer says if she looked the same her mother would ‘break her legs’
A woman in China with an unconventional “grunge” look has received online praise after telling how she turned up at a formal family dinner and her style was welcomed by young and old relatives alike. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo