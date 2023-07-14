A pet owner in China has been heavily criticised on mainland social media after he offered US$1.4 million for the return of his lost dog then slashed the amount to US$690 after the animal was found. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Doggone it! Pet owner in China slashes US$1.4 million reward for return of lost dog to US$690 after it is found, sparking anger online
- Owner offers huge reward for return of lost pet, claiming the animal is ex-military and ‘made contributions to the nation’
- Missing canine found within 24 hours at which point master offers fraction of initial amount, prompting angry calls for legal action
