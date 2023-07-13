Passengers and crew on a flight from Shanghai to Beijing have relived the terrifying moment when turbulence sent their flight into a dramatic plunge. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘More frightening than words’: passengers and crew tossed about like rag dolls as severe turbulence hits Beijing-bound Air China flight
- ‘Calm and professional’ flight attendants praised as Shanghai-Beijing flight suffers dramatic altitude drop
- Passengers and crew injured during terrifying bout of turbulence which left A330 aisles littered with flying pillows and water bottles
