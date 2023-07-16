The applicant’s screenshots showed the company asking that prospective employees be kind, easy-going and not smoke, drink or eat meat. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Killing is cruel’: China job ad seeking vegetarian candidates who don’t smoke or drink raises eyebrows on mainland social media
- Job candidate so surprised by bizarre questions in interview that they asked interviewer if she was ‘all right’
- Company employee tells journalist that eating meat is an act of killing and people who do so are incapable of showing kindness
