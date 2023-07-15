A tour guide in China has faced criticism on mainland social media after she woke up a sleeping tourist on a bus and accused her of being “disrespectful”. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
‘Don’t sleep when I’m speaking’: China tour guide in trouble after dozing woman complains of being woken up on bus and accused of ‘disrespect’
- Angry guide loses cool as she spots woman asleep on tour bus, wakes her up and accuses her of being ‘disrespectful’
- Shocked tourist hits back at guide who authorities later discover was working without a license
