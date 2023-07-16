A video circulating on social media in China has set hearts racing after a wife asked her husband – a Chinese medicine practitioner – to check her pulse. It was her playful way of letting him know she was a mother-to-be. Instead of telling her husband directly about her pregnancy, the wife, surnamed Guo, from Jilin province in northeastern China, decided to surprise him on July 10 by asking him to check her pulse, the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald reported. In a viral clip, the couple are seen sitting face-to-face on their sofa. With her left hand on a cushion, Guo asks her husband to take her pulse. A moment later, the husband smiles and says: “You’re pregnant”. Guo pretended to be surprised and kept quiet. The husband then said he would take another pulse from her right wrist to check the gender of the baby, prompting Guo to burst into laughter. As the husband checked the pulses on both wrists at the same time, Guo leaned in towards him. “It’s a baby girl,” the husband declared. “Really?” Guo asked. While the details of her pregnancy confirmation are not clear, Guo recalled that she kept the news quiet until her husband took her pulse. Prior to her husband’s return home from work, she had informed him that she felt unwell and that she hoped he could check to see what was wrong. It was not long after he arrived home that he realised his wife was pregnant. “I want to cry. It’s a magical feeling,” he said. But the husband wasn’t the only one to be surprised. Guo said she was amazed by the Chinese medicine health examination. “It’s really fantastic, and I do feel happiness,” she added. The video has delighted many people on mainland social media. At the time of writing, the Weibo news post had attracted almost 4,400 comments. “Oh, the husband is sobbing with delight,” one person wrote. While another said: “I hope they can be happy forever.” Heartwarming stories involving couples regularly touch people online in China. Last week, a man in central China who gave his fiancée the first available life jacket to save her from a flash flood was lauded on social media. In April, an armless man in central China became an online hit after a video showed him taking care of his wife and newborn baby using only his feet.