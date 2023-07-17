During a taxi ride, a mainland tourist realised she had spent almost all her cash and had just HK$17 left but the driver’s reaction pleasantly surprised her. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Just earn a little less’: Hong Kong cabbie impresses mainland Chinese tourist short on cash by waiving part of fare

  • Short-of-cash mainland traveller impressed by kindness and generosity of Hong Kong taxi driver
  • Woman’s experience contrasts sharply with recent reports of tension between locals and mainland tourists returning to city after pandemic

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 9:03am, 17 Jul, 2023

