Her half of the rent turned out to be her ex-boyfriend’s entire monthly mortgage payment and when it was repaid, he broke up with her, claims the woman. Photo: SCMP composite
‘I was paying off his loan’: Taiwan woman pays rent for 10 years then discovers boyfriend owns flat after he dumps her
- Woman says she never saw a lease agreement or landlord and when she wanted to move out he talked her out of it
- Truth revealed after boyfriend dumps her and she finds bank letter to him about mortgage
