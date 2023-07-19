Her half of the rent turned out to be her ex-boyfriend’s entire monthly mortgage payment and when it was repaid, he broke up with her, claims the woman. Photo: SCMP composite
‘I was paying off his loan’: Taiwan woman pays rent for 10 years then discovers boyfriend owns flat after he dumps her

  • Woman says she never saw a lease agreement or landlord and when she wanted to move out he talked her out of it
  • Truth revealed after boyfriend dumps her and she finds bank letter to him about mortgage

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 9:12am, 19 Jul, 2023

