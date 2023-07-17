Some youth hostels in China have imposed a ban on guests over the age of 35, sparking a debate over discrimination on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
Some youth hostels in China have imposed a ban on guests over the age of 35, sparking a debate over discrimination on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Malicious discrimination’: youth hostels in China shun ‘inconvenient’ guests over 35 because ‘they might snore’, drawing online backlash

  • Complaint by tourist who was turned away because of his age by hostel in Beijing riles people on social media
  • Youth hostel owners say the clue is in the name and that older guests can create management ‘challenges’

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:26pm, 17 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Some youth hostels in China have imposed a ban on guests over the age of 35, sparking a debate over discrimination on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
Some youth hostels in China have imposed a ban on guests over the age of 35, sparking a debate over discrimination on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE