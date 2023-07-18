An online confidence trickster who duped an influencer in China into giving him US$17,000 has been jailed for three years. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo/CCTV
‘Top-tipping’ follower who conned Chinese influencer out of US$17,000 by posing as love scam victim gets 3 years jail
- Interactions began with unfriendly online criticism that live-streaming hosts were gold-diggers
- Pair became friends and the top-tipping male follower started borrowing money and not repaying her
