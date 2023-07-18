Parts of rural China are seeing a rise in the number of fake weddings in which single men pay “actress brides” in a bid to secure ancestral grave burial rights. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘One-day marriage’ boom in rural China sees single men pay ‘professional brides’ US$500 to secure ancestral grave burial rights
- Poor rural men who cannot get a wife fork out cash to ‘actresses’ for fake nuptials in bid to secure cushy afterlife
- Tradition has it that burial in a family’s ancestral grave ensures you will be ‘looked after’ in death
