Parts of rural China are seeing a rise in the number of fake weddings in which single men pay “actress brides” in a bid to secure ancestral grave burial rights. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘One-day marriage’ boom in rural China sees single men pay ‘professional brides’ US$500 to secure ancestral grave burial rights

  • Poor rural men who cannot get a wife fork out cash to ‘actresses’ for fake nuptials in bid to secure cushy afterlife
  • Tradition has it that burial in a family’s ancestral grave ensures you will be ‘looked after’ in death

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 9:23am, 18 Jul, 2023

