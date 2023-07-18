A migrant worker in China has thanked his wife and three children after he scooped an US$11-million lottery jackpot by using their birth dates as number picks. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
‘A reward from God’: family love helps man in China scoop US$11 million jackpot by using birth dates of wife and children as lottery numbers
- Migrant worker winner says he picked birthdays as lottery numbers because he misses his family so much
- Now a multimillionaire, man says size of win means he needs ‘some time’ to decide how to spend it
