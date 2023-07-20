A woman from northern China, who moved to the south of the country for work, says she is quitting her job and moving back home because of her fear of giant, flying cockroaches. Photo: SCMP composite
A woman from northern China, who moved to the south of the country for work, says she is quitting her job and moving back home because of her fear of giant, flying cockroaches. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Tortured by cockroaches: ‘gigantic flying’ roaches force woman from north of China to quit job in ‘insect-infested’ southern city

  • Graphic designer says cockroach infestation in southern city flat is forcing her to return home to northern China
  • Woman details insect phobia in mainland social media posts and receives support and understanding

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 2:13pm, 20 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman from northern China, who moved to the south of the country for work, says she is quitting her job and moving back home because of her fear of giant, flying cockroaches. Photo: SCMP composite
A woman from northern China, who moved to the south of the country for work, says she is quitting her job and moving back home because of her fear of giant, flying cockroaches. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE