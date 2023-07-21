A superstitious woman who tricked her Hong Kong daughter-in-law into drinking an ancient Taoist potion to help her “make a baby” has faced a backlash of criticism on social media. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Magic water’: superstitious mother-in-law tricks unsuspecting Hong Kong woman into drinking ashes of burned Taoist talisman to ‘make a baby’
- Mother-in-law tells son to ‘do the business’ with daughter-in-law on return from work trip to complete the baby-making process
- ‘Victim’ of superstitious act finds out by over-hearing phone conversation, banishes mother-in-law for a year
