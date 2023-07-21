A private secondary school in southern China has been criticised for the high price it is charging for uniforms, fuelling worries about the commercialisation of education. Photo: SCMP composite/Visual China Group
‘Maybe for modelling lessons’: mandated US$560 school uniforms at private school in China spark anger over ‘commercial’ creep in education
- Private school in south of country faces sanctions by authorities over abuse of voluntary purchase rules
- Observers on social media irked at way commercialism is creeping into ‘every facet’ of education environment
A private secondary school in southern China has been criticised for the high price it is charging for uniforms, fuelling worries about the commercialisation of education. Photo: SCMP composite/Visual China Group