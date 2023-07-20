Mainland moviegoers have been irked by the sound of children reciting poetry lines from a blockbuster animated film in cinemas in China, “spoiling” their enjoyment. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
Mainland moviegoers have been irked by the sound of children reciting poetry lines from a blockbuster animated film in cinemas in China, “spoiling” their enjoyment. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Show tolerance’: chanting children irk cinemagoers by reciting lines while watching animated blockbuster featuring Tang dynasty poems

  • The 168 minute-long animated film tells the stories of some of the most famous ancient Chinese poets and their work
  • ‘Chanting children’ anger some on mainland social media but others urge tolerance for the sake of cultural education

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Mainland moviegoers have been irked by the sound of children reciting poetry lines from a blockbuster animated film in cinemas in China, “spoiling” their enjoyment. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
Mainland moviegoers have been irked by the sound of children reciting poetry lines from a blockbuster animated film in cinemas in China, “spoiling” their enjoyment. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
READ FULL ARTICLE