Mainland moviegoers have been irked by the sound of children reciting poetry lines from a blockbuster animated film in cinemas in China, “spoiling” their enjoyment. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
‘Show tolerance’: chanting children irk cinemagoers by reciting lines while watching animated blockbuster featuring Tang dynasty poems
- The 168 minute-long animated film tells the stories of some of the most famous ancient Chinese poets and their work
- ‘Chanting children’ anger some on mainland social media but others urge tolerance for the sake of cultural education
Mainland moviegoers have been irked by the sound of children reciting poetry lines from a blockbuster animated film in cinemas in China, “spoiling” their enjoyment. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu