An incident involving two well-dressed women on a picnic and an exasperated food delivery driver in China has sparked a storm on mainland social media. The drama unfolded in Guangxi province in the south of the country on July 16 when two unnamed women ordered food online, but only gave vague directions to their riverbank picnic spot, Qingdao TV reported. As the delivery driver searched the area looking for the women, his repeated calls to their number for more specific directions went unanswered. The delivery drama, which reached its peak when the driver finally found the pair, was caught on video by an unidentified passer-by. In a video posted online, one of the women, in a black dress, can be seen sitting on the grass looking at her smartphone. Next to her is a friend who remains silent as the delivery driver expresses his anger. “You took advantage of me. No-one is as bad as you are,” the delivery man says as the women ignore him. “You positioned yourself on the riverside. You could see lots of people are around here, how could I find you?” he asked. “You didn’t even pick up my call.” Suddenly, the clip shows the driver pointing at the woman in the black dress and accusing her of being sarcastic. “I only earned 2-3 yuan (30-40 US cents) from this, so is it really worth it to get angry ?” the driver asks furiously. During the entire scene, neither woman replies, or apologises, to the stressed delivery man. At the time of writing, the news post had attracted 780,000 views and 29,000 comments, many of them critical of the two women. “The women dressed very well, but they have no idea how to respect others!” wrote one person. “The food delivery driver did nothing wrong. The women should be added to a blacklist,” another person said. Stories about delivery drivers, who work under immense pressure and are often abused, are common in China. In July last year, a viral video showed a customer in eastern Shandong province refusing to let a food delivery worker use her residential building’s lift, and then tossing hot noodles at her. In May last year, a customer in eastern China requested that a food delivery driver bring him a case of beer, which had not been included in the original order. The driver then had to climb six floors to deliver the order. TechCrunch, an American online newspaper which focuses on high-tech and startup companies, reported that in Shanghai in the first half of 2019, there were 325 injuries or deaths involving food delivery drivers.