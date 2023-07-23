An eight-year-old girl in China has been dubbed a real-life “Spider-Girl” after a video emerged online of her casually watching television while stuck to the ceiling of her home. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘Real-life Spider-Girl’: ‘sticky’ Chinese daughter, 8, who watches TV from ceiling stuns mainland social media
- Video of girl, 8, casually watching television from gravity-defying perch in living room amazes online observers
- Mother says daughter has always been a ‘daredevil’, adding that ‘superhero’ skills were only discovered by reviewing home surveillance footage
