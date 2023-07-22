A construction worker in China has been hailed as a hero after he jumped into a river to save a drowning man, then held onto him for 20 minutes until rescuers arrived. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
‘Want to be my son’s pride’: father in China hailed as hero on social media after propping up drowning man for 20 minutes before rescuers arrive
- Migrant construction worker dives into river to grab man trying to take his own life, holds on to him until emergency crews arrive
- Life-saver tells son in hometown about his bravery, hopes boy will consider him ‘the big hero in his heart’ as a result
A construction worker in China has been hailed as a hero after he jumped into a river to save a drowning man, then held onto him for 20 minutes until rescuers arrived. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu