After cancelling an online grocery order, a Hong Kong woman was surprised that the driver helped return the items for no charge so she could receive a full refund. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Mainland young people are very polite’: Hong Kong customer praises Chinese delivery driver for returning cancelled order and sorting refund
- Hong Kong consumers are increasingly buying cheap groceries from nearby Shenzhen using online personal shoppers known as daigou and delivery apps
- An increasing number of new university graduates are working as couriers amid massive youth unemployment in China
