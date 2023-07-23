After cancelling an online grocery order, a Hong Kong woman was surprised that the driver helped return the items for no charge so she could receive a full refund. Photo: SCMP composite
After cancelling an online grocery order, a Hong Kong woman was surprised that the driver helped return the items for no charge so she could receive a full refund. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in Hong Kong
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Mainland young people are very polite’: Hong Kong customer praises Chinese delivery driver for returning cancelled order and sorting refund

  • Hong Kong consumers are increasingly buying cheap groceries from nearby Shenzhen using online personal shoppers known as daigou and delivery apps
  • An increasing number of new university graduates are working as couriers amid massive youth unemployment in China

Fran Lu
Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 11:00am, 23 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
After cancelling an online grocery order, a Hong Kong woman was surprised that the driver helped return the items for no charge so she could receive a full refund. Photo: SCMP composite
After cancelling an online grocery order, a Hong Kong woman was surprised that the driver helped return the items for no charge so she could receive a full refund. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE