A viral video showing a scantily-clad woman “working” in a coffee shop in China has sparked a debate on mainland social media about the right to dress as one likes. Photo: SCMP composite/Next Apple
‘Sexy woman, not our employee’: China café alerts police after topless woman in hot pants and apron stages racy photoshoot, refuses to leave
- Furore online after video emerges of topless woman in tight shorts and skimpy apron posing in café
- Viral clip sparks heated social media debate over limits on freedom to dress as one pleases
A viral video showing a scantily-clad woman “working” in a coffee shop in China has sparked a debate on mainland social media about the right to dress as one likes. Photo: SCMP composite/Next Apple