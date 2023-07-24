The story of an unrepentant accountant in China who embezzled 4.88 million yuan (US$677,000) from her employer to conduct religious rites in an attempt to keep her unhappy boyfriend has trended on mainland social media. The pilfering bookkeeper, surnamed Wang, from Liaoning province in northeastern China was arrested by police after it was discovered she had been misusing the funds of her employer. It is not clear what penalty she faces but, according to a report by Star Video, she believes everything she did was worth it. Her boss, surnamed Qiao, did not notice anything abnormal with the company account until August last year, at which point he called in the police. A subsequent investigation pointed the finger of suspicion at Wang, and officers seized a number of luxury bags and clothes she bought with the stolen funds. Investigators also discovered that Wang began to divert the company’s money in March in 2018, at which time she was on the verge of losing her boyfriend and was intent on keeping him in her affections. Desperate for solutions to her problematic love life, Wang was tempted by fortune-telling and horoscope adverts online, and she developed the belief that she could rely on religious rites to realise her wishes. “I want to hold onto his heart,” Wang is reported to have said. She soon found an online spiritual master, surnamed Zhang, whom she trusted and paid nearly 400,000 yuan (US$55,000) to. Then Wang met another master, surnamed Chen, who convinced her that a Thai-style black magic rite would make her boyfriend like her a lot more. Last year, Wang made 150 payments totalling 3.89 million yuan to Chen. After being caught, Wang retained the firm belief that Chen brought her good luck because her boyfriend did not leave her. She also said she had no regrets about what she had done. The story has startled many on mainland social media. One said: “Oh, what a lovestruck woman.” Stories about people stealing for love often strike a chord in China. In April, a 63-year-old accountant in Shanghai who stole 6.3 million yuan (US$876,000) from her employer to pay her 37-year-old son’s gambling debts, leaving just 20 yuan in the company bank account, went viral. In November last year, a story emerged about a couple from eastern China who wanted to have children and stole the son of a relative 20 years earlier, shocking the Chinese public.