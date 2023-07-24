The unidentified Taiwan woman shared her story on a Facebook group, saying she had handed her monthly pay to her mother since graduation 12 years ago. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Wiped out my savings’: Taiwan woman whose mother ‘saved’ her pay for 12 years shocked less than 2 per cent of US$90,000 nest egg left
- Woman’s mother persuaded her to trust her with her earnings, saying: “Let me manage your money now, you will thank me in the future”
- Even when hungry and had no money she was reluctant to ask her mother for extra cash for fear she would react angrily
