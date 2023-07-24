The short video shows a woman in a green T-shirt with swear words in Chinese characters and a man in a white T-shirt with English swear words in a subway carriage while singing and dancing. Photo: SCMP composite/Sina
‘Cultural pollution’: couple in T-shirts with swear words on Shanghai subway outrage public who demand action and penalties
- Video has generated an avalanche of angry comments on mainland social media denouncing the couple’s profanity-covered clothing
- Subway operator says despite complaints, they will not take action as clothing with swear words is not against transport rules
