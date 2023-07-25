More moving companies in China are providing wearable exoskeleton suits to increase efficiency and prevent injuries to workers while meeting surging service demand. Photo: SCMP composite/CCTV
Awesome! Movers in China wear exoskeleton suits for heavy lifting, boosting efficiency, reducing injury as technology expands across nation
- More moving companies give intelligent wearable exoskeleton robots to movers to help meet rising demand during peak summer moving season
- Two-thirds of orders for buildings with no lifts and before the robots, work was strenuous and slow
