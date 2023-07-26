A delusional man in China has been arrested by police after he tried to feed hell money into an ATM to boost his bank balance. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Delusional deposit’: cash-strapped man in China tries to boost bank balance by feeding hell money into ATM, caught after trying to check balance
- Down on his luck, man makes bizarre attempt to boost bank balance by trying to deposit hell money into ATM
- Machine crashes but hapless depositor moves on to another hole-in-the-wall to see if his balance has been enhanced, leading to his arrest
