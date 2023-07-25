A flight attendant with China’s largest budget airline has been suspended pending an investigation into insulting remarks she made about passengers on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Transporting idiots’: fury over ‘trash-talking’ flight attendant with China’s largest budget airline who posted online insults about passengers

  • Flight attendant grounded as airline launches investigation into ‘insulting’ online remarks about passengers
  • Cabin crew member takes to social media and refers to travelling public as ‘idiots’ and ‘all kinds of trash’

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 25 Jul, 2023

