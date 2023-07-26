A sickening attack on his own infant son by a father in China has sparked outrage on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/The Paper
‘Baby’s face is red and swollen’: Chinese man self-films slapping attack on infant son, sends video to estranged mother in sick bid to get her back
- Man videos himself slapping baby son multiple times in harrowing video he then sends to infant’s mother
- Mainland social media outraged by sickening attack, describing it as inhuman and calling for man’s severe punishment
