The abuse includes students being slapped, spat on and forced to drink water from a fish tank, according to an online post by someone claiming to be a parent. Photo SCMP composite
‘Slap each other in class’: teacher in China accused of ‘torturing’ students physically and mentally and forcing them to participate in abuse for years
- New claims of abuse hit school 3 years after an alleged rape of underage student by teacher
- Under Chinese law, teachers who use corporal punishment can face sanctions, dismissal and in severe cases criminal prosecution
The abuse includes students being slapped, spat on and forced to drink water from a fish tank, according to an online post by someone claiming to be a parent. Photo SCMP composite