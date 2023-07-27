An ice cream shop in China has been decorating its cones with traditional Chinese skirts and hairpins, becoming a trending story on mainland social media in the process. The unidentified store in Jiangsu province in eastern China started dressing its ice cream cones in horse-face skirts and hairpins as a marketing gimmick to boost business, Bailu Video reported. Horse-face skirt or ma mian qun is a traditional Chinese attire that dates back to the Song dynasty (960-1279), it became popular during the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1636-1912) dynasties mainly for its functionality and aesthetic style. The week-long promotion drew in crowds of customers who shared photos and videos on Chinese social media platforms. “It’s really funny! I see beautiful ice cream. Even ice creams wear horse-face skirts now,” one person wrote in a post on the Xiaohongshu platform. Another person on WeChat said that she would happily spend the extra 28 yuan (US$3.90) for a skirt-covered cone because of its cultural appeal. The Xiaoxiang Morning Herald reported that the shop also sold ice creams with tassels by placing stiff pieces of paper on the ice cream for decoration. “We design these ice creams to promote Jiangnan and Chinese culture,” a store employee told the Herald. The employee said there was a piece of plastic separating the skirt from the ice cream to avoid any hygiene concerns. The story has sparked widespread interest online in China. One person said about the promotion: “Who hasn’t racked their brains for money.” Another commented: “It’s a fantastic idea, and I don’t think it’s too expensive.” Marketing gimmicks are common in China’s ice cream industry during the heat of summer. In May 2022, the famous baijiu brand, Mao-tai, was criticised for the high price of branded ice creams sold in collaboration with dairy firm Mengniu. In 2019, ice cream brand Zhong Xue Gao claimed in ads that its milk-flavoured ice cream did not contain a single drop of water. However, the Shanghai market supervision authority later fined the company 3,000 yuan (US$420) for false advertising as the ingredients included drinking water.