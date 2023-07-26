A thoughtful husband who handed a 100-yuan banknote to his wife for every step she took on the painful road to recovery from a caesarean birth has delighted mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Fun and heartwarming’: man in China hands pain-stricken wife US$14 for each step on road to recovery from caesarean birth, delights social media
- Husband’s thoughtful cash-for-steps incentive helps wife cope with pain of walking after caesarean birth
- Viral video of new mum gingerly pacing hospital corridor while her man hands her banknotes attracts online praise
