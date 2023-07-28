An influencer in China who punched and kicked a man who threw water at her during a splashing event has won unexpected support online. In video footage which has gone viral, the influencer, known as Zheng Kuaile, can be seen shouting at a man and hitting him during a July 22 event in the Bailucang tourist resort of Shaanxi province, northwestern China. The clip shows Zheng losing her temper with an unidentified stranger who threw water at her. The influencer says she was not carrying a water gun, so was obviously not taking part in the event. The man she lost her cool with remained calm and did not fight back. According to online information, the event was co-organised by the resort and a male singing influencer, known as Musen, who has more than 6 million followers on Douyin. Zheng, who has 300,000 followers on the same platform, claimed to be a protege of Musen. In a video circulating on Douyin, Musen tries to explain Zheng’s actions by saying she was “on her period”. Hours after the event, Zheng issued an online apology for “letting her fans down”. Some criticised her “overreaction” to the situation, others supported Zheng and slammed men who use such events as an excuse to harass women. One online observer said: “She should not have hit anyone. Actually, the man showed admirable restraint.” However, another commenter said: “I support the woman. Some men splash women on purpose just because they were good-looking, even if they were only passing by and not taking part in the game.” A third commenter said: “This internet celebrity has turned into a fierce woman.” Another person from southwest China’s Yunnan province – where there is a tradition of water splashing festivals – said during the events people are not allowed to spray water at whoever and wherever they want. Unlike an annual festival held by the Dai people in mid-April to celebrate their new year, the water splashing event in Bailucang was purely for secular entertainment. During a water splashing festival in Yunnan earlier this year a group of men sparked an online outcry for attacking a female tourist with powerful water guns, targeting her private parts and tearing off her raincoat. A local store owner said such “extreme actions” were only carried out by tourists, unlike locals, who simply sprinkle water on people as a token auspicious act.