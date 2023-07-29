A video of a Chinese father enjoying a midnight barbecue with his toddler daughter and toasting with a beer can and a goblet-shaped feeding bottle has received more than 136,000 likes and delighted many on Chinese social media. The video was posted on Douyin by the mother, who is an influencer, known as Little Jasmine of the Dull and Wired Donkey, from Anhui province in southeastern China. She often shares snippets from the daily lives of her two daughters, the older one, nicknamed Little Jasmine, and the younger, Liuliu. The July 23 video showed her husband and Liuliu in a child’s seat savouring barbecue skewers together around midnight. As Liuliu struggles to take a bite from a skewer with large chunks of meat, her father lends a hand, prompting the caption, “So happy!” to appear. The father also peels garlic and asks if Liuliu would like some, but she shakes her head in refusal, prompting the caption: “I don’t want it.” The two also enjoyed a playful toast; the father with a beer can and his daughter with a goblet-shaped baby bottle filled with milk. The caption that followed humorously added: “When Mum leaves, we’ll open another bottle.” This isn’t the first time the influencer has garnered significant attention with endearing moments between the father and daughter. A video shared in June showed the father comforting a crying Liuliu after her mother scolded her and received more than 555,000 likes. The midnight-toast video has also been highly popular on Chinese social media. One viewer jokingly said: “Don’t tempt me to have another child. I already have three children, all boys.” Another said: “What should I do? I really want to buy the same goblet-shaped baby bottle but fill it with beer.” A third person remarked: “A man who can play with his child like this is surely a good husband!” Chinese fathers are increasingly taking part in child-rearing as outdated traditional values evolve to meet the needs of modern Chinese families. In May this year, a three-year-old Chinese girl used a toy phone to pretend to order a strawberry cake from a fictional shop she saw in a comic book trended online. To “protect her innocence”, her father ordered the cake through a real delivery platform and then surprised her with it so she would not realise her phone and the shop were not real.