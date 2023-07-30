A viral video which details the impeccable behaviour of a three-year-old girl throughout a 10-hour high-speed rail journey has wowed mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
Trending in China
'I can handle this task': viral video of adorable well-behaved girl, 3, on 10-hour China high-speed train trip impresses mainland social media

  • Confident and cute three-year-old turns conventional wisdom on its head with perfect behaviour throughout lengthy rail journey
  • Toddler’s self-disciplined and thoughtful approach to travel earns support on social media

Yating Yang
Beijing

30 Jul, 2023

