The grandparents repeated their pledges loudly and clearly although the grandmother couldn’t help giggling occasionally. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Chinese woman makes grandparents ‘take an oath’ not to complain about spending too much money on holiday, delighting social media
- Woman has taken her grandparents travelling several times but they always complain about the expense
- She says after the pledge her grandparents were on their best behaviour
The grandparents repeated their pledges loudly and clearly although the grandmother couldn’t help giggling occasionally. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin