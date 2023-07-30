The story of a student from a poor background who found out on graduation that the mystery benefactor who gave her US$140 a month for years to help her through her studies was the father of her best friend at secondary school has touched mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Law of attraction between good people’: penniless graduate finds out secret 4-year university sponsor was best friend’s father
- Hard-working student from tough background received secret monthly payment of US$140 throughout course of studies
- On graduating, she finds out that her mystery benefactor was the father of best friend at secondary school
