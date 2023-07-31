Shops at a scenic location in China face online criticism for charging tourists a rain shelter fee of US$3.5 for standing and US$5.6 for sitting. Photo: SCMP composite/The Paper
Shops at scenic spot face outpouring of criticism for charging tourists rain shelter fee – US$3.5 for standing, US$5.6 for sitting
- Authorities are making inquiries after tourist posted video of a restaurant telling travellers seeking shelter from rain to pay
- Several people online say they have had similar experiences when seeking refuge at same tourist attraction
