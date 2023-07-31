The dramatic moment when a group of passers-by in China reacted instinctively in unison to catch a toddler they saw about to fall from the third-floor balcony of his home has captured the imagination of mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Given a second life’: home-alone toddler in China tumbles from third floor flat, caught by man among dozen of passers-by who rushed to rescue
- Instinct takes over as group of passers-by rush to catch 19-month-old boy who had wandered onto third-floor balcony and fallen off
- Toddler’s grateful father thanks bus driver who caught and took impact of son’s fall, saving boy and family
