A 15-year-old boy addicted to online games who violently attacked his mother at a subway station in China after she confiscated his smartphone has shocked mainland social media. The unidentified Beijing teen’s outburst was filmed on the subway’s CCTV on July 18 and went viral after it appeared online, Star Video reported. In the video, the teen, his mother and younger brother are seen standing in front of a lift at the station with their luggage. The teenager suddenly lunges with his right arm, grabs his mother’s throat, and pushes her against a wall. “Mother, mother, mother,” the younger brother shouts in the video. Trying to protect his mother, the younger boy moved closer to grab his older brother’s left arm and tried to pull him away. The mother also attempted to fight back but struggled to free herself. Even when a subway staff member arrived at the scene, the teen continued kicking and pushing his mother before the worker successfully pulled him away. The worker then told the teen to stay still and went to get help. However, the teen resumed his attack. “Give my phone back to me,” the son said as he grabbed his mother’s arm. In response, the mother took out the phone, smashed it on the floor, then picked it up and threw it on the floor again. The son then tried to kick her again before two subway staff members arrived and grabbed his arms while he continued to attack his mother. The scuffle was finally stopped when a police officer arrived. The video has shocked many on mainland social media. One person tried to blame the mother and said: “Failure of parents, defective products of education.” Another person seemed to agree: “The mother who lost control of her emotions intensified the violence from her son, right?” Gaming addiction is increasingly common in China. Last month, a 13-year-old girl in central China with an addiction to online gaming stole 449,500 yuan (US$63,000) from her mother to spend on app games over four months. In February, the Chinese public was stunned by a shocking video which showed a primary school boy in southern China brandishing a meat cleaver at his father because he would not let him play video games on his mobile phone.