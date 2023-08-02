People on mainland social media have been captivated by the story of a woman in China who quit postgraduate school because the sedentary nature of her studies made her gain so much weight. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Quit university to lose weight: Chinese woman who piled on weight hitting 90kg during study stint leaves graduate school to shape up
- Woman says laboratory work and hours of sedentary study saw her weight balloon by 10kg in 6 months
- After quitting school, she starts exercising and changes diet to shed unwanted pounds
