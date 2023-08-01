The shocked brother immediately called his sister, and after rummaging through the rubbish, they discovered 30 brand new iPhone 14 Pros worth US$30,000 in total. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘Saved delivery man’s life’: pair in China find 30 new iPhones worth US$30,000 in bins and return to courier, praised on social media
- Brother calls sister after discovering dozens of brand new smartphones downstairs from their flat
- Pair immediately call police, who later recovered one more phone from another bin outside their residential block
The shocked brother immediately called his sister, and after rummaging through the rubbish, they discovered 30 brand new iPhone 14 Pros worth US$30,000 in total. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin