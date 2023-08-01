The shocked brother immediately called his sister, and after rummaging through the rubbish, they discovered 30 brand new iPhone 14 Pros worth US$30,000 in total. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
The shocked brother immediately called his sister, and after rummaging through the rubbish, they discovered 30 brand new iPhone 14 Pros worth US$30,000 in total. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Saved delivery man’s life’: pair in China find 30 new iPhones worth US$30,000 in bins and return to courier, praised on social media

  • Brother calls sister after discovering dozens of brand new smartphones downstairs from their flat
  • Pair immediately call police, who later recovered one more phone from another bin outside their residential block

Fran Lu
Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 1 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The shocked brother immediately called his sister, and after rummaging through the rubbish, they discovered 30 brand new iPhone 14 Pros worth US$30,000 in total. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
The shocked brother immediately called his sister, and after rummaging through the rubbish, they discovered 30 brand new iPhone 14 Pros worth US$30,000 in total. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
READ FULL ARTICLE