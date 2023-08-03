Police identified the culprit using footage from a surveillance camera in the shop, installed after a previous poisoning attempt. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Snack shop owner in China poisons food in rival’s store, causing 10 people to become ill, say local police
- Police identified the alleged culprit with surveillance footage from victim’s shop, installed after previous poisoning attempt
- Sodium nitrite can cause headaches, dizziness, stomach ache, nausea, fainting, difficulty breathing and, in some cases, death
