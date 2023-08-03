Police identified the culprit using footage from a surveillance camera in the shop, installed after a previous poisoning attempt. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Police identified the culprit using footage from a surveillance camera in the shop, installed after a previous poisoning attempt. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Snack shop owner in China poisons food in rival’s store, causing 10 people to become ill, say local police

  • Police identified the alleged culprit with surveillance footage from victim’s shop, installed after previous poisoning attempt
  • Sodium nitrite can cause headaches, dizziness, stomach ache, nausea, fainting, difficulty breathing and, in some cases, death

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 3 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Police identified the culprit using footage from a surveillance camera in the shop, installed after a previous poisoning attempt. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Police identified the culprit using footage from a surveillance camera in the shop, installed after a previous poisoning attempt. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
READ FULL ARTICLE