A victim of theft in China has thanked the young police officer who tracked down and returned his expensive stolen property by presenting him with a flattering pennant banner. Photo: SCMP composite/Weixin
‘Handsome and solved case quickly’: China victim lauds crime-fighting skills of good-looking police officer with flattering pennant banner

  • Despite only being in job for a year, young officer has cracked a number of difficult cases
  • In latest success, diligent detective work and hours of overtime see rookie crime fighter track down expensive stolen property

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 3 Aug, 2023

