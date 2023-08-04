“We like to guard her, but our principle is not to disturb her,” says police officer Mo Fei. Photo: SCMP composite/Weixin
‘Blue’ guardian angels: police officer duo ‘shadow’ blind girl for 400 days to protect her on walk through subway, touching Chinese social media
- The pair have developed a routine to keep girl in sight but never too close to ensure she is unaware of their presence
- Although girl has guide dog, the officers still ‘shadow’ her from the time she enters station until she exits
