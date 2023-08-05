An overbearing tour guide in China is under investigation after a video emerged of him “threatening” sightseers into shopping during a visit to one of the country’s most famous eco-tourism hot spots. Photo: SCMP composite/163.com
‘Need to see shopping bags’: China tour guide threatens sightseers to shop or ‘make bus break down’ highlights sharp practice across industry
- Audacious guide browbeats tourists into purchases and says bus will not leave until they ‘donate’ by shopping
- He even blatantly says tourism is about ‘milking the kind-hearted and the rich’
An overbearing tour guide in China is under investigation after a video emerged of him “threatening” sightseers into shopping during a visit to one of the country’s most famous eco-tourism hot spots. Photo: SCMP composite/163.com