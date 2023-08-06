A man in China has been left in shock after he returned home to find his property and his family had been “stolen” by a neighbour using fake documents. Photo: SCMP composite
Replacement husband: shock as man in China returns home to find neighbour ‘stole’ home and family using fake documents
- Man says neighbour with mental disorder used forged documents to seize his home while he was working away from hometown
- Police launch investigation into bogus household registration process and say they are holding suspects
