A man in China has been left in shock after he returned home to find his property and his family had been “stolen” by a neighbour using fake documents. Photo: SCMP composite
A man in China has been left in shock after he returned home to find his property and his family had been “stolen” by a neighbour using fake documents. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Replacement husband: shock as man in China returns home to find neighbour ‘stole’ home and family using fake documents

  • Man says neighbour with mental disorder used forged documents to seize his home while he was working away from hometown
  • Police launch investigation into bogus household registration process and say they are holding suspects

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 6 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A man in China has been left in shock after he returned home to find his property and his family had been “stolen” by a neighbour using fake documents. Photo: SCMP composite
A man in China has been left in shock after he returned home to find his property and his family had been “stolen” by a neighbour using fake documents. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE