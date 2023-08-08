As Wen rode the building’s lift to the roof and saw the man who made the order, he maintained his cover as the courier to keep him calm. Photo: SCMP composite/ifeng
‘Last meal’ rooftop order in China alerts police who send officer disguised as delivery worker to save suicidal teen
- Unusual food order lists location as rooftop of residential building alarming delivery worker who called police
- 24-year-old police officer dons delivery driver’s uniform and helmet, gives man food then leads him to safety
